UrduPoint.com

174,000 Tenants Enrolled So Far In Lahore Under TRS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

174,000 tenants enrolled so far in Lahore under TRS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore police have so far enrolled more than 174,000 tenants under the Tenant Registration System (TRS) this year.

The police Tuesday released a report on the performance of TRS, Smart Eye software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE), giving details of checking and enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications.

The police also enrolled more than 5,000 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under the TRS this year until now, added the report.

The Lahore police, through the Smart Eye, arrested more than 500 proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders. The police checked 2,225 installations including hotels, guest houses and hostels as well as factories this year.

Similarly, 2671 accused were arrested and 340 stolen vehicles were recovered during checking.

As many as 300,000 persons were checked though Smart Eye and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Court

Recent Stories

Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowm ..

Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign with AED 5 ..

4 minutes ago
 MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

19 minutes ago
 FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global p ..

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global partnerships and outreach

49 minutes ago
 ‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election ..

‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election case,’ remarks CJP Bandial

49 minutes ago
 ‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,’ says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.