1769 Prisoners Screened At Health Camp

Sun 21st July 2019 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Almost 1769 prisoners among 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened at a special free medical camp set up in the Jail premises.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Tahir Rizvi told APP on Sunday that among the 1769 persons screened, Hepatitis C was found positive in 145 while while were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Rizvi informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids were being carried out at the camp, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided. The DHO said 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp. He said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.

More Stories From Pakistan

