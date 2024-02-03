18 candidates contesting in NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

Eighteen candidates are in the election race in the constituency NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Eighteen candidates are in the election race in the constituency NA-74 (Sialkot-V).

The candidates include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Choudhry Ijaz Ahmad Cheema, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Qamar Zaman Cheema, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sajjad Hussain Shah, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Zafar Iqbal, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Mahrukh Mirza and independent candidate, Muhammad Aslam Ghuman.

According to the details, there are total 5,39,393 registered voters, including 2,89,189 male voters and 2,50,204 female voters, in the constituency.

The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will set up 352 polling stations, including 98 for males, 98 for females and 156 combined polling stations, while the ECP would establish 860 polling booths including 459 booths for male voters and 401 booths for female voters.