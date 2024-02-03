Open Menu

18 Candidates Contesting In NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 05:31 PM

18 candidates contesting in NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

Eighteen candidates are in the election race in the constituency NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Eighteen candidates are in the election race in the constituency NA-74 (Sialkot-V).

The candidates include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Choudhry Ijaz Ahmad Cheema, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Qamar Zaman Cheema, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sajjad Hussain Shah, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Zafar Iqbal, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Mahrukh Mirza and independent candidate, Muhammad Aslam Ghuman.

According to the details, there are total 5,39,393 registered voters, including 2,89,189 male voters and 2,50,204 female voters, in the constituency.

The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will set up 352 polling stations, including 98 for males, 98 for females and 156 combined polling stations, while the ECP would establish 860 polling booths including 459 booths for male voters and 401 booths for female voters.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan MQM Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Race NA-74 TLP

Recent Stories

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

4 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

33 seconds ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

35 seconds ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago
Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free electio ..

Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free elections in Pakistan finalised: Sola ..

36 seconds ago
 Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

4 hours ago
 U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrol ..

U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls

39 seconds ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan