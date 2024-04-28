SPP Larkana chairs meeting to review law, order situation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Senor Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso chaired a meeting of Larkana Police to hammer out various matters including law and order, police performance, crime statistics, targeted and intelligence based operations in the entire district. .

The meeting reviewed in detail various issues, including the arrests of the accused and undercover suspects, the progress made in the filed cases and the cases that have reached a negative conclusion, including speeding up the actions against drugs and gambling establishments, ongoing operations against drug dealers and gambling establishments.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana said that in order to protect the citizens and take effective action against the criminals, the citizens should be made aware that the Larkana Police was committed to the elimination of criminals and the protection of the people, alert and ready at all times.

The police made people realize that the criminals are being brought to justice, he said.

The SSP said that the people should support the police and other government agencies by participating as witnesses in criminal cases against outlaws to expedite investigation process and prevent crimes. We will leave no stone unturned in punishing the accused because the police have made great sacrifices for the prevention of crime. We will not let the sacrifices made by the police go in vain, he said.

During the meeting, DSP Hyderi Paras Bakrani, DSP Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro and SHO Taluka Safiullah Ansari briefed on eradicating crime of various natures.