Open Menu

Rana Mashhood Congratulates Hockey Team Being Selected For Azlan Shah Tournament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Rana Mashhood congratulates hockey team being selected for Azlan Shah Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Sunday, extended warm congratulations to the National Hockey Team (PHT) on their selection for the upcoming Azlan Shah Cup Tournament scheduled in Malaysia.

Expressing immense pleasure at the announcement, he conveyed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and cooperation in nurturing the talent and the selection process.

Acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the players, Rana Mashhood wished the National Hockey Team the best of luck for the tournament.

He expressed confidence in the team's abilities to showcase exemplary sportsmanship and bring glory to the nation at the international stage.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride.

He reiterated the Government's commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower athletes and enhance Pakistan's standing in the world of sports.

The Chairman concluded by encouraging all citizens to rally behind the National Hockey Team, offering their fervent support as they embark on this prestigious journey to represent Pakistan with distinction.

Meanwhile, the selection committee comprising Dutch coach Roland Oltmans, Manzoorul Hasan and Shahid islam announcing the 18-member Pakistan Hockey Team after conducting trials in Islamabad said that Imad Shakeel Butt will lead the Pakistan team while Abu Bakr will be the vice-captain.

The committee broadcasted that six players of the Karachi camp also managed to be part of the team while two goalkeepers had been included in the Pakistani squad.

Six defenders and six midfielders had also been selected while four forwards were also nominated for the tournament.

Six players had been kept on standby, the committee announced.

Earlier Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood had constituted a three-member selection committee to select the team while Olympian Khawaja Junaid was also present during the trials on the instructions of Chairman PMYP.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Prime Minister World Sports Lead Malaysia Shakeel Sunday All Government Best Coach Lucky Cement Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

19 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

19 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

19 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

19 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

19 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

19 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

19 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

19 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

19 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan