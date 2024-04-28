Open Menu

Illegal Bird Market Causing Traffic Problem In Karachi Eradicated

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The illegal bird Sunday bazaar, causing problems for traffic and residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad area for a long time, has been eradicated by district administration with the help of the Anti Encroachment Force of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Fuad Ghaffar to take action against such illegal markets causing traffic issues in the area.

On the directions of the DC, a team comprising, AC Liaquatabad Nadeem Aurangzeb, the Director Anti-Encroachment Force and the Traffic police of "Karachi Metropolitan Corporation" launched an operation and removed the illegal bird market.

After the eradication of the bird market, the DC Central has submitted the compliance report to Commissioner Karachi.

The Assistant Commissioner of the area warned the organizer of the illegal bird market and sellers of the birds not to open the market in the future.

The Commissioner strictly directed all the DCs to prevent the holding of such illegal markets in their respective areas and take action against encroachments obstructing the flow of traffic in the city.

