Establishment Of Peace Key Priority Of Balochistan Govt: Ziaullah Langau
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Sunday said that establishment of peace in the province was the key priority of incumbent government and no lapse in security apparatus will be tolerated.
Ziaullah Langau visited various areas of Quetta city to review law and order situation and illegal encroachments.
He said the government is taking all measures to protect the lives and property of the people and ensure a peaceful environment in the province.
Langau said on the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti significant steps would be taken to eliminate terrorism, and to address the security challenges in the province.
Langau said he has paid a surprise visit to different areas of the city aimed that to check security, civics and other facilities.
He said the police and the district administration have been given strict instructions regarding the prevention of crimes in Sariab and other areas.
The minister said that no-compromise would be done on security issues, besides strict measures would be taken to maintain law and order with the help of security forces.
He said after the incidents in Machh and Noshki, the security has been re-evaluated to eradicate terrorists and no-one would be allow to resort to violence for their vested interests.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renewables First launches first batch of MSEC graduates to fill knowledge gap in Energy sector9 minutes ago
-
SPP Larkana chairs meeting to review law, order situation19 minutes ago
-
Zahid Khan pays surprise visit to police lines Mansehra, reviews ETEA test19 minutes ago
-
Hidayat Ullah Malana elected as President HCBA Dera19 minutes ago
-
Bilawal, Aseefa celebrate birthday of Faryal Talpur19 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s agriculture land’s fertility on decrease29 minutes ago
-
90 pc Bardana distribute at 17 PASSCO centres in Burewala, says Rao Akram29 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates SSP Riffat Bokhari on selection for IAWP award29 minutes ago
-
CM says committed to worker well-being39 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be completed by August 14: minister39 minutes ago
-
Mayor Peshawar for providing facilities to people at their doorsteps39 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over demise of politician Afzal Tarar49 minutes ago