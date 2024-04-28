Establishment of peace key priority of Balochistan govt: Ziaullah Langau

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Sunday said that establishment of peace in the province was the key priority of incumbent government and no lapse in security apparatus will be tolerated.

Ziaullah Langau visited various areas of Quetta city to review law and order situation and illegal encroachments.

He said the government is taking all measures to protect the lives and property of the people and ensure a peaceful environment in the province.

Langau said on the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti significant steps would be taken to eliminate terrorism, and to address the security challenges in the province.

Langau said he has paid a surprise visit to different areas of the city aimed that to check security, civics and other facilities.

He said the police and the district administration have been given strict instructions regarding the prevention of crimes in Sariab and other areas.

The minister said that no-compromise would be done on security issues, besides strict measures would be taken to maintain law and order with the help of security forces.

He said after the incidents in Machh and Noshki, the security has been re-evaluated to eradicate terrorists and no-one would be allow to resort to violence for their vested interests.