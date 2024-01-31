18 candidates in the race from NA-71, Sialkot-II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Eighteen candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians' Khawaja Awais Mushtaq, Jamaat-e-Islami's Dr. Tahir Mehmood Butt, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan's Muhammed Aslam Bhatt and independent candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar are in the election race from NA-71, Sialkot-II constituency.

The constituency is very important as PML-N's Khawaja Asif has been contesting and winning from this constituency since 1993, consecutively.

There are a total of 577,281 registered voters, including 305,133 male and 272,148 female voters, in the constituency. The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish a total of 358 polling stations for the constituency, including 159 for males, 159 for females and 40 combine polling stations. The total number of polling booths would be 955, including 495 for male voters and 460 for female voters.