Open Menu

18 Criminals Netted

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

18 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Sargodha police nabbed 18 criminals and recovered narcotics from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Friday that the teams of different police stations raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Ahmed,Nadeem,Naeem,Shamas,Shamshad,Hamdaan,Roshan,Tahir,Taimoor and others, besides recovering 3 kg hashish,1.

2 kg heroin,ample stock of ice,102 litres liqour, 23 litres wine, 03 motorcycles, 02 kalashankovs, 05 pistols,03 rounds and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said that the crackdown against law violators would continue on daily basis.

Recent Stories

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

5 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

13 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

15 minutes ago
 PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

21 minutes ago
 Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

12 hours ago
 GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

12 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan