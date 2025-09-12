18 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Sargodha police nabbed 18 criminals and recovered narcotics from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Friday that the teams of different police stations raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Ahmed,Nadeem,Naeem,Shamas,Shamshad,Hamdaan,Roshan,Tahir,Taimoor and others, besides recovering 3 kg hashish,1.

2 kg heroin,ample stock of ice,102 litres liqour, 23 litres wine, 03 motorcycles, 02 kalashankovs, 05 pistols,03 rounds and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said that the crackdown against law violators would continue on daily basis.