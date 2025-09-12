Open Menu

Rescue Teams Actively Engaged In South Punjab Flood Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Rescue teams actively engaged in South Punjab flood operations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) District Emergency Officer Sialkot, Engineer Naveed Iqbal, said on Friday that Rescue 1122 Sialkot personnel were actively participating in ongoing flood rescue operations across South Punjab.

He noted that rescue teams from Sialkot were deployed in Jalalpur (Multan district), Uch Sharif (Bahawalpur district), and Alipur (Muzaffargarh district)—areas severely affected by recent floods.

So far, over 3,000 people and more than 100 animals have been safely evacuated to secure locations by the teams.

Engineer Naveed Iqbal added that 19 rescue boats and 38 personnel from Sialkot have been deployed to support rescue efforts. In addition to evacuations, Rescue 1122 teams are also distributing food supplies to flood victims in collaboration with local administrations.

He reiterated that Rescue 1122 will continue to lead efforts in protecting lives and property during all emergencies and natural disasters.

Recent Stories

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

11 hours ago
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

12 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

12 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

13 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

13 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan