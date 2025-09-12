Rescue Teams Actively Engaged In South Punjab Flood Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) District Emergency Officer Sialkot, Engineer Naveed Iqbal, said on Friday that Rescue 1122 Sialkot personnel were actively participating in ongoing flood rescue operations across South Punjab.
He noted that rescue teams from Sialkot were deployed in Jalalpur (Multan district), Uch Sharif (Bahawalpur district), and Alipur (Muzaffargarh district)—areas severely affected by recent floods.
So far, over 3,000 people and more than 100 animals have been safely evacuated to secure locations by the teams.
Engineer Naveed Iqbal added that 19 rescue boats and 38 personnel from Sialkot have been deployed to support rescue efforts. In addition to evacuations, Rescue 1122 teams are also distributing food supplies to flood victims in collaboration with local administrations.
He reiterated that Rescue 1122 will continue to lead efforts in protecting lives and property during all emergencies and natural disasters.
