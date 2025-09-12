Two Major Policies Launched By ML&C To Uplift Audit, Healthcare Standards
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Military Lands & Cantonments Department (ML&C) has launched two innovative policies on Friday, addressing transparency and accountability in the cantonment boards, and a health policy to uplift the medical and healthcare standards.
According to the press release issued by ML& C, the 'Internal Audit Framework policy for Cantonment Boards' across the country, led by Secretary Defence Lt. General (R) Muhammad Ali, HI (M), and DG ML&C Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik, HI (M), addresses the much needed internal mechanism to enable timely corrective measures and reduce audit issues.
This policy, crafted by the Director (HQs) Dr. Saima Shah, marks a significant stride toward enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational excellence.
Building on existing external audits by the Directorate General Audit, Defence Services (DG ADS), the framework includes a robust Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to standardize practices, ensure compliance and identify irregularities early.
Primarily preventive, remedial, and curative in nature, it strengthens financial systems, curbs unwarranted practices and fosters trust at the grassroots level.
In a similar move, the ML&C also launched Health Policy-2025, a transformative initiative set to redefine healthcare services across the country's 44 Cantonment Boards. The policy prioritizes three key areas including upgrading Infrastructure to meet modern standards, integrating advanced healthcare technologies for better diagnostics and treatment and recruitment and training of proficient healthcare personnel to enhance institutional capacity.
Prepared by Director Cantonment Administration Rana Khalil, the policy also highlights importance of community involvement and empowerment, fostering trust and tailoring services to residents’ needs.
