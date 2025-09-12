Open Menu

Two Major Policies Launched By ML&C To Uplift Audit, Healthcare Standards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Two major policies launched by ML&C to uplift audit, healthcare standards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Military Lands & Cantonments Department (ML&C) has launched two innovative policies on Friday, addressing transparency and accountability in the cantonment boards, and a health policy to uplift the medical and healthcare standards.

According to the press release issued by ML& C, the 'Internal Audit Framework policy for Cantonment Boards' across the country, led by Secretary Defence Lt. General (R) Muhammad Ali, HI (M), and DG ML&C Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik, HI (M), addresses the much needed internal mechanism to enable timely corrective measures and reduce audit issues.

This policy, crafted by the Director (HQs) Dr. Saima Shah, marks a significant stride toward enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational excellence.

Building on existing external audits by the Directorate General Audit, Defence Services (DG ADS), the framework includes a robust Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to standardize practices, ensure compliance and identify irregularities early.

Primarily preventive, remedial, and curative in nature, it strengthens financial systems, curbs unwarranted practices and fosters trust at the grassroots level.

In a similar move, the ML&C also launched Health Policy-2025, a transformative initiative set to redefine healthcare services across the country's 44 Cantonment Boards. The policy prioritizes three key areas including upgrading Infrastructure to meet modern standards, integrating advanced healthcare technologies for better diagnostics and treatment and recruitment and training of proficient healthcare personnel to enhance institutional capacity.

Prepared by Director Cantonment Administration Rana Khalil, the policy also highlights importance of community involvement and empowerment, fostering trust and tailoring services to residents’ needs.

Recent Stories

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

11 hours ago
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

12 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

12 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

13 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

13 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan