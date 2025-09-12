Open Menu

IRSA Releases 240,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 240,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 240,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 269,894 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 146,900 cusecs and 146,500 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1235.

35 feet, which was 185.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,300 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 153,146, 143,764, 480,455, and 418,800 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 62,473 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

10 hours ago
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

11 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

12 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

12 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

12 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan