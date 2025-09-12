IRSA Releases 240,100 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 240,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 269,894 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 146,900 cusecs and 146,500 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1235.
35 feet, which was 185.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,300 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 153,146, 143,764, 480,455, and 418,800 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 62,473 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
