WUM Launched Flood Relief Campaign To Support Affectees
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) has launched a dedicated flood relief campaign to support communities affected by the recent devastating floods in Multan and surrounding areas.
Recognizing the urgent humanitarian needs that have emerged, the university has mobilized its faculty, staff, and students to express solidarity with the victims and provide much-needed assistance.
The campaign focuses on collecting and distributing essential relief items, including food, clean drinking water, clothing, bedding, medicines, and organizing medical camps and open schools for affected children. Special attention is being given to women, children, and the elderly, who are among the most vulnerable during this crisis.
Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha emphasized the university’s commitment to community service beyond academics, stating that higher education institutions must play a proactive role in addressing societal challenges.
She appreciated the enthusiasm and voluntary spirit shown by students and staff in contributing their time, energy, and resources to this noble cause.
To streamline and strengthen ongoing relief efforts, WUM has established Flood Relief Committees aimed at ensuring transparency, coordination, and effective delivery of aid to flood-affected families.
The focal person for the campaign is Dr. Samina Akhtar, Assistant Professor, Department of Education. She noted that the university was committed to identifying the most vulnerable groups,particularly women, children, and the elderly,to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.
"The Women University aims to bring both relief and hope to those suffering from the impact of these devastating floods,” concluded Dr. Samina.
