EU appoints Raimundas Karoblis as new Ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The European Union (EU) has appointed veteran diplomat Raimundas Karoblis as its new Ambassador to Pakistan, marking a renewed chapter in EU-Pakistan relations.

Ambassador Karoblis formally began his diplomatic mission in Islamabad after presenting his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on September 10, 2025, said in a statement issued here on Friday.

With more than three decades of experience in diplomacy, international trade, and security affairs, Karoblis is widely regarded as a statesman of exceptional calibre.

His career spans several key roles, including serving as the EU Ambassador to Tajikistan from 2022 to 2025, Lithuania’s Permanent Representative to the European Union from 2010 to 2015, and holding senior government positions overseeing EU affairs, foreign trade, and national security.

A law graduate from Vilnius University, Karoblis is fluent in Lithuanian, English, French, and Russian, further reinforcing his diplomatic versatility.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Karoblis underscored the EU’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation. He expressed readiness to engage in constructive dialogue and enhance collaboration with Pakistan and neighbouring countries, particularly in areas such as sustainable development and infrastructure connectivity.

The European Union has voiced optimism that Ambassador Karoblis’s appointment will inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations with Pakistan. Under his leadership, the EU aims to expand cooperation in key sectors including trade, governance, development, climate action, and regional stability.