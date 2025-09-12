EU Appoints Raimundas Karoblis As New Ambassador To Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The European Union (EU) has appointed veteran diplomat Raimundas Karoblis as its new Ambassador to Pakistan, marking a renewed chapter in EU-Pakistan relations.
Ambassador Karoblis formally began his diplomatic mission in Islamabad after presenting his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on September 10, 2025, said in a statement issued here on Friday.
With more than three decades of experience in diplomacy, international trade, and security affairs, Karoblis is widely regarded as a statesman of exceptional calibre.
His career spans several key roles, including serving as the EU Ambassador to Tajikistan from 2022 to 2025, Lithuania’s Permanent Representative to the European Union from 2010 to 2015, and holding senior government positions overseeing EU affairs, foreign trade, and national security.
A law graduate from Vilnius University, Karoblis is fluent in Lithuanian, English, French, and Russian, further reinforcing his diplomatic versatility.
During a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Karoblis underscored the EU’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation. He expressed readiness to engage in constructive dialogue and enhance collaboration with Pakistan and neighbouring countries, particularly in areas such as sustainable development and infrastructure connectivity.
The European Union has voiced optimism that Ambassador Karoblis’s appointment will inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations with Pakistan. Under his leadership, the EU aims to expand cooperation in key sectors including trade, governance, development, climate action, and regional stability.
Recent Stories
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU appoints Raimundas Karoblis as new Ambassador to Pakistan31 seconds ago
-
WUM launched flood relief campaign to support affectees21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 240,100 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Nouman Ali Gondal takes charge as District Accounts Officer Sialkot31 minutes ago
-
Over 200 Deserving Families Receive Ration Aid from Welfare Society41 minutes ago
-
IBCC concludes workshop on conceptual examination to build the professional capacity of examiners an ..1 hour ago
-
Mansehra Police arrest individual for flaunting weapons online1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 5,000 liters of contaminated milk:1 hour ago
-
KDA board approves budget, vows strict action against illegal constructions1 hour ago
-
Three killed in bus-car collision1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to war hero Major Aziz Bhatti shaheed1 hour ago
-
KUST donates medicines to healthcare center1 hour ago