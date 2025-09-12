Youth Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A young man was electrocuted to death while installing Panaflex at electric pole here under the jurisdiction of Factory area police station on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Faisal Iqbal (22) resident of 92 Morr.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue teams actively engaged in South Punjab flood operations20 seconds ago
-
Two major policies launched by ML&C to uplift audit, healthcare standards21 seconds ago
-
Youth electrocuted23 seconds ago
-
EU appoints Raimundas Karoblis as new Ambassador to Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
WUM launched flood relief campaign to support affectees40 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 240,100 cusecs water50 minutes ago
-
Nouman Ali Gondal takes charge as District Accounts Officer Sialkot50 minutes ago
-
Over 200 Deserving Families Receive Ration Aid from Welfare Society1 hour ago
-
IBCC concludes workshop on conceptual examination to build the professional capacity of examiners an ..1 hour ago
-
Mansehra Police arrest individual for flaunting weapons online1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 5,000 liters of contaminated milk:1 hour ago
-
KDA board approves budget, vows strict action against illegal constructions2 hours ago