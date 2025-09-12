Nouman Ali Gondal Takes Charge As District Accounts Officer Sialkot
September 12, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Nouman Ali Gondal has officially assumed charge as the District Accounts Officer (DAO) of Sialkot and has begun fulfilling his responsibilities.
A young officer from the 51st Common, Accounts Group, Nouman Ali began his career at the Accountant General (AG) Office Lahore in 2022. This posting marks his first field assignment, now in Sialkot.
At just 27 years old, Nouman Ali has taken proactive steps by establishing a Complaint Cell at the District Accounts Office immediately after assuming his post. He has shared both the official landline number (052-9250160) and a dedicated WhatsApp number (0329-0089695) to ensure the public can directly register complaints or seek information.
Speaking on the occasion, Nouman Ali Gondal stated that citizens can contact the WhatsApp number for inquiries to avoid unnecessary visits to the office, saving both time and effort.
He emphasized that as a government officer, ensuring timely processing of matters related to the Accounts Office is his top priority.
He also noted that regular discipline has been established in the office to ensure all staff members arrive on time and perform their duties efficiently.
