Hazara University Academic Council Approves Revised LLB Curriculum, Reviews New Programs

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The 34th meeting of the Academic Council of Hazara University was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan.

The council approved the minutes of its 33rd meeting and endorsed the revised curriculum of the BS (Law)/LLB program, as directed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Under the revised structure, the duration of the program has been reduced to four years, effective from the Fall Semester 2025.

The Academic Council also discussed measures to introduce innovation in ongoing research activities and considered important decisions regarding the launch of new academic programs.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan said that the Academic Council is a vital statutory body of the university, with members bringing valuable experience, scholarly expertise, and vision to enhance the institution’s academic and research standards.

He urged Deans and Professors to take collective and effective steps to enrich curricula so that students and scholars are better equipped with modern and competitive education and research skills.

The meeting was attended by the Deans of all four faculties, Chairmen of teaching departments, and relevant administrative officers.

