1,809 polling stations, 4,477 booths set up in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 1,809 polling stations and 4,477 booths

for female and male voters in five Constituencies of National Assembly and 10 constituencies

of provincial assembly in Sialkot district.

There are total 27,96,244 registered voters (including 15,03,792 male voters and 12,92,452 female voters) here in Sialkot district for all the five constituencies of National Assembly (NA-70, NA-71, NA-72, NA-73, NA-74) and 10 constituencies of Provincial Assembly (PP-44, PP-45, PP-46, PP-47, PP-48, PP-49, PP-50, PP-51, PP-52, PP-53, PP-53) in Sialkot district.

There are total 5,55,752 registered voters, including 3,01,530 male voters and 2,54,222 female voters,

in the constituency (NA-70, Sialkot-I). The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will establish 363 polling stations for the election in constituency NA 70, Sialkot-I), including 91 male, 91 female and 181 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 853 polling booths, including 449 booths for male voters and 404 booths for female voters.

There are total 5,77,281 registered voters, including 3,05,133 male voters and 2,72,148 female voters) in the constituency NA-71, Sialkot-II. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 358 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 71, Sialkot-II) including 159 male, 159 female and 40 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 955 polling booths including 495 booths for male voters and 460 booths for female voters.

There are total 5,89,020 registered voters, including 3,20,186 male voters and 2,68,834 female voters

in the constituency NA-72, Sialkot-III. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 385 polling stations for the election in constituency NA 72, Sialkot-III, including 78 male, 78 female and 229 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 958 polling booths including 517 booths for male voters and 441 booths for female voters.

There are total 5,34,798 registered voters, including 2,87,754 male voters and 2,47,044 female voters in the constituency NA-73, Sialkot-IV). The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 351 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-IV) including 110 male, 110 female and 131 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 851 polling booths including 465 booths for male voters and 386 booths for female voters.

There are total 5,39,393 registered voters, including 2,89,189 male voters and 2,50,204 female voters

in the constituency NA-74, Sialkot-V. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 352 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 74, Sialkot-V) including 98 male, 98 female and 156 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 860 polling booths including 459 booths for male voters and 401 booths for female voters.

There are total 284,795 registered voters, including 1,55,062 male voters and 1,29,733 female voters,

in the constituency PP-44. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 188 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-44 including 49 male, 49 female and 90 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 433 polling booths including 227 booths for male voters and 206 booths for female voters. There are total 2,70,957 registered voters (including 1,46,468 male voters and 1,24,489 female voters) here in this constituency PP-45. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 175 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-45 including 42 male, 42 female and 91 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 420 polling booths including 222 booths for male voters and 198 booths for female voters.

There are total 3,11,927 registered voters (including 1,64,735 male voters and 1,47,192 female voters) here in this constituency PP-46. Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has established 196 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-46 including 87 male, 87 female and 22 combine polling stations, while ECP has established 511 polling booths including 264 booths for male voters and 247 booths for female voters. There are total 2,65,354 registered voters (including 1,40,398 male voters and 1,24,956 female voters) here in this constituency PP-47. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 162 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-47 including 72 male, 72 female and 18 combine polling stations, while ECP has established 444 polling booths including 231 booths for male voters and 213 booths for female voters. There are total 2,95,897 registered voters (including 1,60,943 male voters and 1,34,954 female voters) here in this constituency PP-48. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 191 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-48 including 40 male, 40 female and 111 combine polling stations, while ECP has established establish 475 polling booths including 258 booths for male voters and 217 booths for female voters. There are total 2,93,123 registered voters (including 1,59,243 male voters and 1,33,880 female voters) here in this constituency PP-49. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 194 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-49 including 38 male, 38 female and 118 combine polling stations, while ECP has established establish 483 polling booths including 259 booths for male voters and 224 booths for female voters. There are total 2,56,938 registered voters (including 1,39,706 male voters and 1,17,232 female voters) here in this constituency PP-50. Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has established 174 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-50 including 44 male, 44 female and 86 combine polling stations, while ECP has established establish 422 polling booths including 233 booths for male voters and 189 booths for female voters. There are total 2,77,860 registered voters (including 1,48,048 male voters and 1,29,812 female voters) here in this constituency PP-51. Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has established 177 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-51 including 66 male, 66 female and 45 combine polling stations, while ECP has established establish 429 polling booths including 232 booths for male voters and 197 booths for female voters. There are total 2,83,280 registered voters (including 1,51,591 male voters and 1,31,689 female voters) here in this constituency PP-52. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 185 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-52 including 57 male, 57 female and 71 combine polling stations, while ECP has established establish 452 polling booths including 239 booths for male voters and 213 booths for female voters. There are total 2,56,113 registered voters (including 1,37,598 male voters and 1,118,515 female voters) here in this constituency PP-53. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 167 polling stations for the election in constituency PP-53 including 41 male, 41 female and 85 combine polling stations, while ECP has established establish 408 polling booths including 220 booths for male voters and 188 booths for female voters.