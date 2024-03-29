19 outlaws held, drugs weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) At least 19 outlaws were arrested with possession of eight kg hashish, 386 liter wine and two pistols during crackdown by the police here Friday.

In a statement issued here, District Police Officer (DPO) said that action against criminals was continued unabated and no flexibility would be shown to this regard.

He said the accused were arrested from different parts of the district within 24 hours. He said the arrested people were booked with different police stations and being trialled under relevant section of criminal law of the 1976 constitution.

He urged the masses to inform police about any sort of notorious activity in their surrounding to quell timely and with forceful action.