Open Menu

19 Outlaws Held, Drugs Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

19 outlaws held, drugs weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) At least 19 outlaws were arrested with possession of eight kg hashish, 386 liter wine and two pistols during crackdown by the police here Friday.

In a statement issued here, District Police Officer (DPO) said that action against criminals was continued unabated and no flexibility would be shown to this regard.

He said the accused were arrested from different parts of the district within 24 hours. He said the arrested people were booked with different police stations and being trialled under relevant section of criminal law of the 1976 constitution.

He urged the masses to inform police about any sort of notorious activity in their surrounding to quell timely and with forceful action.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

20 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

4 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan