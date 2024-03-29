19 Outlaws Held, Drugs Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) At least 19 outlaws were arrested with possession of eight kg hashish, 386 liter wine and two pistols during crackdown by the police here Friday.
In a statement issued here, District Police Officer (DPO) said that action against criminals was continued unabated and no flexibility would be shown to this regard.
He said the accused were arrested from different parts of the district within 24 hours. He said the arrested people were booked with different police stations and being trialled under relevant section of criminal law of the 1976 constitution.
He urged the masses to inform police about any sort of notorious activity in their surrounding to quell timely and with forceful action.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang, arrest two active members4 minutes ago
-
Police dispose of kites, string rolls worth millions of rupees4 minutes ago
-
NMU VC forms committee to submit report on PIBC issue4 minutes ago
-
Lahore police continue crackdown on drugs4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali: educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 15 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1225 injured in 1106 road accidents in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Minister pledges completion of PMDFC schemes by 202514 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of rape of mentally challenged girl14 minutes ago
-
Magistrates ordered to expedite action against profiteers14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan sports dept encourages youth participation to combat social evils: MPAs14 minutes ago
-
Urdu language role in Pakistan movement highlighted15 minutes ago
-
LCCI President advocates 'soft inspections' to address health & OTC concerns35 minutes ago