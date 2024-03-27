Open Menu

193 Business Points Sealed Over Profiteering In March

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Divisional administration has sealed 193 business points during the ongoing crackdown launched against the profiteers in different areas

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Divisional administration has sealed 193 business points during the ongoing crackdown launched against the profiteers in different areas.

Presiding over a meeting of the Price Control Committee on Wednesday, Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Basher said that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, operation has been launched to ensure the relief to common man and prices of the commodities at fixed rate.

He said that the divisional administration carried out a crackdown in the current month during which 193 business points have been sealed for violating the price lists given by the government.

The commissioner said that 1701 profiteers have been arrested while a fine over Rs 15.

7 million imposed

imposed on shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates during the holy month.

He was informed during the meeting that 119 price control magistrates have checked 235,997 shops during the current month and found price control act violations at 22,710 shops.

The price control magistrates have not only imposed heavy fines on violators but got registered FIRs against 607 the shopkeepers.

The commissioner directed price control magistrates to continue the crackdown under the vision to provide relief to the poor masses by ensuring availability of commodities at controlled rates.

He also warned of stern action over misuse of power and said that the performance of the price control magistrates was also being monitored.

