193 Business Points Sealed Over Profiteering In March
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Divisional administration has sealed 193 business points during the ongoing crackdown launched against the profiteers in different areas
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Divisional administration has sealed 193 business points during the ongoing crackdown launched against the profiteers in different areas.
Presiding over a meeting of the Price Control Committee on Wednesday, Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Basher said that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, operation has been launched to ensure the relief to common man and prices of the commodities at fixed rate.
He said that the divisional administration carried out a crackdown in the current month during which 193 business points have been sealed for violating the price lists given by the government.
The commissioner said that 1701 profiteers have been arrested while a fine over Rs 15.
7 million imposed
imposed on shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates during the holy month.
He was informed during the meeting that 119 price control magistrates have checked 235,997 shops during the current month and found price control act violations at 22,710 shops.
The price control magistrates have not only imposed heavy fines on violators but got registered FIRs against 607 the shopkeepers.
The commissioner directed price control magistrates to continue the crackdown under the vision to provide relief to the poor masses by ensuring availability of commodities at controlled rates.
He also warned of stern action over misuse of power and said that the performance of the price control magistrates was also being monitored.
APP/hsn/thh/
Recent Stories
Authorities directed to launch awareness campaign about potential hazards of kit ..
CPO steps up security arrangements for Chinese engineers, experts
Commerce Minister leads session on future planning
CM Balochistan, Young Doctors Association agrees on zero tolerance policy on abs ..
WIC digital silk road development forum to be held in Xi'an, China
PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores
Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazara division
KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 families
2765 professional beggars held in Islamabad
Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousaf Shah
Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities directed to launch awareness campaign about potential hazards of kite flying23 seconds ago
-
CPO steps up security arrangements for Chinese engineers, experts25 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan, Young Doctors Association agrees on zero tolerance policy on absence of doctors30 seconds ago
-
PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores9 minutes ago
-
KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 families9 minutes ago
-
2765 professional beggars held in Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousaf Shah9 minutes ago
-
Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest20 minutes ago
-
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children20 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource export potential20 minutes ago
-
Citizen robbed at gun point19 minutes ago
-
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah To ..32 minutes ago