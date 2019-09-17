UrduPoint.com
193 Kanals Land Retrieved, Rs1.2 Mln Recovered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 1,256,125 and retrieved over 193 kanals state land from fee defaulters and land mafia.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that during drive against land mafia the Assistant Director (Legal) ACE Muhammad Asghar along with district authorities retrieved 193 kanals agricultural state land from the possession of influential people from Sahiwal and Shahpur Tehsils.

Municipal Corporation authorities recovered Rs1,256,125 from commercial fee defaulters and deposited in nation treasury.

