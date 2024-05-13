Open Menu

2 Dacoits Arrested; Weapons, Cash Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

2 dacoits arrested; weapons, cash recovered

Millat Town police arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Millat Town police arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Millat Town Sufiyan Buttar on a tip-off conducted raid at Ghona Road near Chak No.

196-RB and succeeded in nabbing two outlaws of a gang including Atif, etc. who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.

