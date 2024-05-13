2 Dacoits Arrested; Weapons, Cash Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Millat Town police arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and other items from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Millat Town police arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Millat Town Sufiyan Buttar on a tip-off conducted raid at Ghona Road near Chak No.
196-RB and succeeded in nabbing two outlaws of a gang including Atif, etc. who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center7 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder7 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment11 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly16 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors16 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting22 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2022 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens22 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman8 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters8 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week8 minutes ago