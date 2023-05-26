UrduPoint.com

2 Held, Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) police and the district police in a joint operation, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2,650 grams of hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman said, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CIA and Civil Lines police station conducted a raid at a den and arrested two drug pushers.

He added that the police recovered 2,650 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspects.

The police have registered FIR against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched an investigation into the case.

Further probe was underway.

