2 Killed, 4 Injured In Different Incidents In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Two people were killed and four others injured, all of them teenagers, in different incidents in various parts of Attock on Saturday, police and rescue sources said
In the first incident, a man shot dead his brother-in-law over honor in Chechi village, within the limits of Hazro Police Station.
Police, while quoting the family of the deceased, have said that Mirza Hairs Baig divorced his wife a few years ago but restored his relationship with her a few months ago, but the woman's brother identified as Sher Ali, had objection of his frequent visits for which first he stopped him and then after some harsh words he shot Haris Baig resulting his death on the spot.
After murdering Sher Ali managed to escape from the scene successfully.
In another incident, a teenage boy was killed and his three other friends were injured when the motorcycle on which they were riding rammed into a roadside tree near village Haroon. Hussain Qadri, who was driving the motorcycle died on the spot.
Police shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where one was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical head injuries.
Meanwhile, a teenage boy received critical injuries as two groups of students from a local school quarreled over a pity dispute in Pindigheb.
Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.
APP/nsi/378
