Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairman says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday declared the Pak-Saudi defence agreement is a groundbreaking development that will yield lasting impact, forge deeper unity among Muslim nations and bolster the legitimate freedom movements of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi praised the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for working to unite the Islamic world and strengthen its global standing.

He highlighted the Crown Prince's leadership as a guiding force in promoting cooperation and solidarity among Muslim nations.

Chairman Ashrafi emphasized that the Pak-Saudi Defence Pact will significantly strengthen the Muslim coalition and firmly uphold the ongoing struggle for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He described the agreement as a pivotal step toward greater unity and solidarity among Islamic nations in support of these just causes.

He further stated that the defence agreement would not only enhance Pakistan’s reputation on the international stage but also open the door for more strategic partnerships.

Maulana Ashrafi predicted that in the coming days, other countries would likely move forward with similar agreements, further solidifying unity in the Muslim world.

He also praised the warm hospitality extended to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia, calling it a reflection of the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations.

Maulana Ashrafi said such gestures further strengthen mutual respect and trust, paving the way for stronger bilateral cooperation.

Answering a question, he remarked that Indian media is consumed by turmoil, whereas the Pak-Saudi agreement demonstrates a powerful alliance that has left Israel concerned.

He expressed that this deal will be instrumental in securing the liberation of Kashmiris and

Palestinians.