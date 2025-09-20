- Home
- Pakistan
- Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairma ..
Pak-Saudi Defence Pact To Deepen Muslim Cooperation & Back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairman Says
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday declared the Pak-Saudi defence agreement is a groundbreaking development that will yield lasting impact, forge deeper unity among Muslim nations and bolster the legitimate freedom movements of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.
While speaking in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi praised the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for working to unite the Islamic world and strengthen its global standing.
He highlighted the Crown Prince's leadership as a guiding force in promoting cooperation and solidarity among Muslim nations.
Chairman Ashrafi emphasized that the Pak-Saudi Defence Pact will significantly strengthen the Muslim coalition and firmly uphold the ongoing struggle for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.
He described the agreement as a pivotal step toward greater unity and solidarity among Islamic nations in support of these just causes.
He further stated that the defence agreement would not only enhance Pakistan’s reputation on the international stage but also open the door for more strategic partnerships.
Maulana Ashrafi predicted that in the coming days, other countries would likely move forward with similar agreements, further solidifying unity in the Muslim world.
He also praised the warm hospitality extended to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia, calling it a reflection of the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations.
Maulana Ashrafi said such gestures further strengthen mutual respect and trust, paving the way for stronger bilateral cooperation.
Answering a question, he remarked that Indian media is consumed by turmoil, whereas the Pak-Saudi agreement demonstrates a powerful alliance that has left Israel concerned.
He expressed that this deal will be instrumental in securing the liberation of Kashmiris and
Palestinians.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaikh Abdul Majid condemns traumatizing abuses, reaffirms Kashmiris’ unyielding resistance to Ind ..2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairma ..2 minutes ago
-
Children must be protected through awareness, strong implementation of laws: DC Abottabad42 minutes ago
-
India cannot break the spirit of Kashmiri people: APHC says42 minutes ago
-
Public outrage as WSSCA Abbottabad issues inflated water bills despite rollback assurance42 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure industrial, economic development of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh9 hours ago
-
3-day book & literary exhibition kicks off in federal capital11 hours ago
-
3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel11 hours ago
-
Firing, road accident leave one injured, one dead in Karachi11 hours ago
-
PM AJK terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, a game-changer for regional security11 hours ago
-
Medical devices registration made transparent, fast: Mustafa Kamal11 hours ago
-
PTI should continue its participation in parliamentary standing committees: Senator Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago