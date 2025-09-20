Open Menu

Pak-Saudi Defence Pact To Deepen Muslim Cooperation & Back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairman Says

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairman says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday declared the Pak-Saudi defence agreement is a groundbreaking development that will yield lasting impact, forge deeper unity among Muslim nations and bolster the legitimate freedom movements of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi praised the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for working to unite the Islamic world and strengthen its global standing.

He highlighted the Crown Prince's leadership as a guiding force in promoting cooperation and solidarity among Muslim nations.

Chairman Ashrafi emphasized that the Pak-Saudi Defence Pact will significantly strengthen the Muslim coalition and firmly uphold the ongoing struggle for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He described the agreement as a pivotal step toward greater unity and solidarity among Islamic nations in support of these just causes.

He further stated that the defence agreement would not only enhance Pakistan’s reputation on the international stage but also open the door for more strategic partnerships.

Maulana Ashrafi predicted that in the coming days, other countries would likely move forward with similar agreements, further solidifying unity in the Muslim world.

He also praised the warm hospitality extended to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia, calling it a reflection of the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations.

Maulana Ashrafi said such gestures further strengthen mutual respect and trust, paving the way for stronger bilateral cooperation.

Answering a question, he remarked that Indian media is consumed by turmoil, whereas the Pak-Saudi agreement demonstrates a powerful alliance that has left Israel concerned.

He expressed that this deal will be instrumental in securing the liberation of Kashmiris and

Palestinians.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025

3 hours ago
 India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 ..

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

11 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit ..

UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia

12 hours ago
 UN allows Palestinian President to address annual ..

UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video

12 hours ago
 UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

13 hours ago
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia

UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia

14 hours ago
 UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Ge ..

UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party

14 hours ago
 UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss gro ..

UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..

14 hours ago
 UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan