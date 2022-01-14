UrduPoint.com

20 Kanal Land In Hayatabad Vacated From Grabbers, Encroachment Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

The district administration of Peshawar in pursuance of directives of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday vacated 20 kanal of land at Hayatabad in Achini Khawar from grabbers and removed encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration of Peshawar in pursuance of directives of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday vacated 20 kanal of land at Hayatabad in Achini Khawar from grabbers and removed encroachments.

The District Administration while registering an FIR against Chief Building Inspector Town III has also arrested him on the spot.

The raiding team also made recommendations for departmental action against TMO Town III and X-EN Irrigation for negligence in official affairs.

Later, the district administration removed all the encroachment from the site by using heavy machinery.

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud while raiding the site on Thursday (Jan 15) had ordered arrest of 15 land grabbers.

Commissioner launched crack down against the land grabbers in wake of instruction issued by Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan.

