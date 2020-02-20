2000 liters fake engine oil seized , two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday seized 2000 liters fake engine oil and arrested two people involved in business of poor quality oil with Names of branded companies.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Sara Rehman on Thursday raided famous car spare parts market , Shoba Bazar and confiscated two thousand liters of engine Oil that was being supplied through gallons of branded company Dello.

Police have registered cases against two arrested men and started further investigation.