2000kg china salt seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority in its intelligence based operation has seized 2000 kilogram banned china salt in vicinity of ring road Peshawar, says official.

The seized china salt was supposed to be supplied to Pipal Mandi to use it further in spice preparation.

Director Operation Dr Azmat Wazir said that use of china salt is a crime and a massive campaign has already been conducted to warn and aware traders.

He said that those supplying china salt must be brought in the court of law.