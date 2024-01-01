2024 to be a year of development, prosperity for Pakistan: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Pakistan Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has congratulated the nation on the beginning of the New Year.

In a statement, she prayed 2024 to be a year of development and prosperity for Pakistan, for which all have to struggle together. "It is my prayer that the sun of the New Year should be a symbol of progress and prosperity and that the name of Pakistan shine globally."

Firdous Ashiq Awan prayed for the development and prosperity for Pakistan and said Pakistan would become the real Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that would have dignity and its separate identity all over the world.

"We are proud Pakistanis and can proudly say that we are the soldiers of Quaid and this country will remain on the map of the world forever, Inshallah. We are also proud of our martyrs, ghazis and our Pakistan Army who not only protected the national security but also played their role in keeping the green flag high all over the world," she added.