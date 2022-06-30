21 constables promoted in next grade

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bilal Zafar Sheikh on Thursday promoted 21 constables to head constables position in the district on the basis of their performance.

District Police Officer (DPO) addressed a ceremony on the occasion and said that hard work paid well for the promoted policemen.

They included---Mahmood, Waris Hussain, Mohammad Ehsan, Ghulam Asad Abbas, Mohammad Thaqleen, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Fahad Munir, Ghulam Dastgir, Ehsan Haider, Masood Akhtar, Mohammad Tayyab, Masood Al-Hassan, Zaheer Abbas, Ahmad Nawaz, Shabbir Ahmed and Mohammad Zulqarnain Haider.

DPO Sargodha congratulated the promoted officers and asked them to continue their good work.