Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail

Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with SOS Foundation Pakistan, hosted an Educational Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children in Sohan, Islamabad Capital Territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with SOS Foundation Pakistan, hosted an Educational Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children in Sohan, Islamabad Capital Territory. This initiative aims to bridge the education gap and empower underprivileged children to pursue their academic goals.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, CEO SOS Foundation, graced the ceremony as the chief guest, while Director General BECS Hameed Khan Niazi was the guest of honor. Nishat Fatima, Abdus Salam from SOS Foundation and Riaz Jan and Nabgha Najeeb Hashmi from BECS, along with their respective teams, also participated in the event.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Shaista Sohail delved deeper into the challenges and opportunities surrounding education in Pakistan. She highlighted the staggering statistic of 22.6 million children being out of school, emphasizing that this issue "represents not just a number, but countless dreams and futures left unfulfilled." Dr. Sohail further emphasized that "education is not just a privilege, it's a fundamental right and a cornerstone for individual and societal development.

She reaffirmed SOS Foundation's unwavering commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, striving for 100% literacy by 2030.

Director General BECS Hameed Khan Niazi emphasized the Ministry's commitment to engaging stakeholders from both public and private sectors. He stressed the importance of reaching out to underprivileged children and bringing them back into the education system. Mr. Niazi acknowledged the crucial role of education in shaping the future, stating that "these 22.6 million children are 22.6 million families in the making, and their lack of education could be a disaster for our country." He expressed gratitude towards SOS Foundation for their support in providing educational aid to community schools.

The event witnessed the distribution of educational kits to children enrolled in accelerated learning programs, aiming to retain their engagement and advancement in education within community schools. This initiative marks a significant step towards empowering out-of-school children and fostering a brighter future for them and the nation.

