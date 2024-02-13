Open Menu

2265 Kites Confiscated, 13 Kite Sellers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 13 kite sellers and confiscated 2265 kites and 63 strings from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman,Taxila police seized 1430 kites with 10 strings from 04 kite sellers Saqib, Adil, Yaqoob and Abid.

Similarly, Race Course police held 170 kites from 04 kite sellers Tariq, Dawood, Abdul Rifah and Hamith ur Rahman. While, Civil Lines police nabbed Ahmed Ali and recovered 400 kites with 42 strings from his possession.

Following operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 80 kites with 02 strings from Bilal.

Dhamyal police recovered 160 kites with 02 strings from Zain.

Westridge police recovered 25 kites from Obaidullah and Jabbar Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police said that kite flying is a deadly sport, the accused involved in kite flying and kite selling cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

