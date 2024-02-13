2265 Kites Confiscated, 13 Kite Sellers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 13 kite sellers and confiscated 2265 kites and 63 strings from their possession here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman,Taxila police seized 1430 kites with 10 strings from 04 kite sellers Saqib, Adil, Yaqoob and Abid.
Similarly, Race Course police held 170 kites from 04 kite sellers Tariq, Dawood, Abdul Rifah and Hamith ur Rahman. While, Civil Lines police nabbed Ahmed Ali and recovered 400 kites with 42 strings from his possession.
Following operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 80 kites with 02 strings from Bilal.
Dhamyal police recovered 160 kites with 02 strings from Zain.
Westridge police recovered 25 kites from Obaidullah and Jabbar Khan.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police said that kite flying is a deadly sport, the accused involved in kite flying and kite selling cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.
Recent Stories
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five booked over violation of child labour act39 seconds ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for PSL43 seconds ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of police constable remembered21 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for opposition if independents show minority: Shehbaz31 minutes ago
-
District admin finalized arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive31 minutes ago
-
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM40 minutes ago
-
Policemen showing bravery during terrorist attacks honoured41 minutes ago
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new diploma, certificate programs51 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Jamal Ahsan secures highest votes from NA-8951 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department Haripur rescues two cubs of common leopard51 minutes ago
-
KP Governor to launch innovative online campus management system1 hour ago