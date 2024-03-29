22nd Death Anniversary Of Legendary Actor Latif Kapadia Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The 22nd death anniversary of legendary stage and television actor Latif Kapadia was observed on Friday.
He was born on March 27, 1934. Latif Kapadia began his career as a stage actor and later stated working in Pakistan Television dramas.
His tv plays that earned him fame were Qissa Sotay Jagtay Ka, Ek Din Ka Sultan, Baarish, Fifty Fifty, Nadan Nadia, and Shikast-e-Arzoo. Latif Kapadia also performed in numerous films.
He received the Pride of Performance award from the government of Pakistan in 2001.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female judicial officers' strength reaches to 18% of total: Report9 minutes ago
-
Demand of fates increases in Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
India using draconian measures to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice of freedom10 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmiris’ freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost'10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur deputy commissioner assumes charge10 minutes ago
-
Passing-out of 51st CTP held at Civil Services Academy30 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked50 minutes ago
-
Juma prayers held under tight security50 minutes ago
-
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft56 minutes ago
-
IRSA Advisory body to meet on April 260 minutes ago
-
Protective wire drive for motorcyclists continues60 minutes ago
-
Six farmers booked for water theft60 minutes ago