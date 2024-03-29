22nd death anniversary of legendary actor Latif Kapadia observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The 22nd death anniversary of legendary stage and television actor Latif Kapadia was observed on Friday.

He was born on March 27, 1934. Latif Kapadia began his career as a stage actor and later stated working in Pakistan Television dramas.

His tv plays that earned him fame were Qissa Sotay Jagtay Ka, Ek Din Ka Sultan, Baarish, Fifty Fifty, Nadan Nadia, and Shikast-e-Arzoo. Latif Kapadia also performed in numerous films.

He received the Pride of Performance award from the government of Pakistan in 2001.