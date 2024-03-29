Open Menu

22nd Death Anniversary Of Legendary Actor Latif Kapadia Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

22nd death anniversary of legendary actor Latif Kapadia observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The 22nd death anniversary of legendary stage and television actor Latif Kapadia was observed on Friday.

He was born on March 27, 1934. Latif Kapadia began his career as a stage actor and later stated working in Pakistan Television dramas.

His tv plays that earned him fame were Qissa Sotay Jagtay Ka, Ek Din Ka Sultan, Baarish, Fifty Fifty, Nadan Nadia, and Shikast-e-Arzoo. Latif Kapadia also performed in numerous films.

He received the Pride of Performance award from the government of Pakistan in 2001.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies March TV From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

45 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

56 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan