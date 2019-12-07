UrduPoint.com
23 Arrested During Special Campaign Against Drug Sellers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

The police during crackdown against drugs/liquor sellers and other criminals had arrested 23 culprits, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The police during crackdown against drugs/liquor sellers and other criminals had arrested 23 culprits, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said, on the special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb menace of drugs/liquor from the capital.

Following these directions, SP Industrial Area zone Zubair Ahmad Shaikh gave special task to SDPOs and SHOs of Industrial Area zone.

A police team under the supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Muhammad Baqir headed by SHOs of Noon Abdul Razzaq and SHO Shams Colony Asjid Altaf along with Inspector Aslam and other officials arrested three drug sellers/bootleggers including one lady during special checking.

The culprits are identified as Ayesha, Nemat Masih and Nadeem Butt. The police team had also recovered 200 bottles of liquor and 2540 gram hashish. The drugs was smuggled from Peshawar and expected to sale in Federal capital and various areas of Punjab.

Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested two liquor sellers namely Rashid Masih and Shahid Masih and recovered 70 litres liquor.

Secretariat police recovered 132 gram hashish from a drug dealer Muhammad Asif while Kohsar police recovered one bottle of wine from Saqib Iqbal.

Bhara Kahu police during special checking , arrested three culprits identified as Naveed Yamin, Muhammad Aqeel and Shahid Mehmood and recovered two pistols with ammunition and two bottles of liquor.

Bani Gala police during special checking recovered 36 bottles of liquor from three liquor sellers namely Nazir Masih, Muhammad Ikhlaq and Naveed. Karachi Company police during this campaign against liquor sellers arrested three culprits namely Rehan Masih, Salamat Masih and Sarfraz Ashraf and recovered 130 litres of liquor. Tarnol police arrested three culprits namely Zahid Khan, Muhammad Saleem and Nawab Khan and recovered two pistols and one bottle liquor.

Ramna police recovered one motorbike from Muhsin Saleem.

Sihala and Lohi Bher police arrested Barkat Ali and Naeem Tariq and recovered one pistol and 230 gram hashish. Cases have been registered against all the accused and further Investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance of police official.

