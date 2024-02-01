Open Menu

23 Candidates In Election Race From NA-72, Sialkot-III

Published February 01, 2024

Total 23 candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Zahid, Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Nadeem Ahmad Awan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ghazanfar Ali Bajwa,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Shujaat Ali, Pakistan Awami Tehreek's Sohail Babar, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Nabi Ahmad Virk and independent candidate including Ghulam Abbas are in the election race in the constituency NA-72, Sialkot-III

According to details, there are total 589,020 registered voters, including 320,186 male voters and 2,68,834 female voters in the constituency.

The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 385 polling stations for election in constituency, including 78 for males, 78 for females and 229 combine polling stations, while the ECP will establish 958 polling booths including 517 booths for male voters and 441 booths for female voters.

