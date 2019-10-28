23 children fall unconscious after taking contaminated food

As many as 23 children fell unconscious after taking contaminated food (Aalo Channey) and were shifted to DHQ hospital here

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : As many as 23 children fell unconscious after taking contaminated food (Aalo Channey) and were shifted to DHQ hospital here.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the children of Dil Bagh village situated at Okara-Jandraka Road took 'Aalo Channey' from a mobile vender and fell unconscious after consuming it.

On getting information, the Rescue-1122 personnel reached the site and shifted children to DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryyum Khan visited the hospital and enquired after the children. She also directed the hospital administration to provide proper treatment facilities to the children.

According to sources, some children were discharged after their condition stabilised and others were still in the hospital, and the best medical treatment facilities were being provided to them.