UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 Children Fall Unconscious After Taking Contaminated Food

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:44 PM

23 children fall unconscious after taking contaminated food

As many as 23 children fell unconscious after taking contaminated food (Aalo Channey) and were shifted to DHQ hospital here

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : As many as 23 children fell unconscious after taking contaminated food (Aalo Channey) and were shifted to DHQ hospital here.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the children of Dil Bagh village situated at Okara-Jandraka Road took 'Aalo Channey' from a mobile vender and fell unconscious after consuming it.

On getting information, the Rescue-1122 personnel reached the site and shifted children to DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryyum Khan visited the hospital and enquired after the children. She also directed the hospital administration to provide proper treatment facilities to the children.

According to sources, some children were discharged after their condition stabilised and others were still in the hospital, and the best medical treatment facilities were being provided to them.

Related Topics

Mobile Road Okara SITE Bagh From Best

Recent Stories

Highest employment generating sector in a tailspin ..

7 minutes ago

35 electricity thieves caught red-handed in Okara

35 seconds ago

Motorway Police reunites school boy with parents

36 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues ..

1 second ago

Pak women cricket team beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20 ..

40 seconds ago

100-kg hashish recovered in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.