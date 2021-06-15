23 kanal public properties retrieved from illegal occupation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration Peshawar and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) during a joint anti-encroachment operation, have retrieved 23 kanal public properties from illegal occupation, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The joint anti-encroachment operation was conducted near Superior Science College under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Collector Land Acquisition PHA, Hamid Gigyani. A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has vowed that indiscriminate operation against encroachment will continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting them will face stern action.