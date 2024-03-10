23rd Death anniversary of renowned film director Masood Pervez being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) 23rd death anniversary of famous film director Masood Pervez was being observed on Sunday.

Masood Parvez was born in Amritsar, India in 1918. After the partition, he moved to Pakistan and chose to live in Lahore.

He directed and produced many urdu and Punjabi films, Beli was his directorial debut including super-hit Heer Ranjha, Zehr e Ishq, Koil and Khak aur Khoon, He was given famous Nigar Award twice.

He died on March 10, 2001 in Lahore.