244 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Another 244 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Punjab including 186 from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 16 dengue cases were reported from Gujranwala, 8 cases from Rawalpindi, 4 from Multan, 3 each from Lodhran, Sahiwal and Okara, 2 each from Attock, Kasur, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that so far this year, 18,479 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 13,812 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

One death was reported from all over Punjab while the death toll reached 69 this year.

He said that a total of 2,143 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which 1,511 patients were admitted in Lahore hospitals while 632 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

Talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 5,484 beds were currently allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, out of which 2,143 beds were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours, 280,825 indoor and 63,075 outdoor locations were checked in the province while larvae were destroyed from 1,130 locations.

In Lahore, 61,394 indoor places and 8,967 outdoor places were checked and829 positive containers were destroyed.