25 new COVID-19 cases in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, 25 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday, taking the total number of infected persons to 199.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official said that 24 patients were tested positive with coronavirus on Thursday that raised the total number of confirmed cases in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region to 184.

He said that out of these, 152 cases were in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu. He added that all the fresh cases were contacts of the already positive patients.

Meanwhile, one more person was tested positive with COVID-19 in Ladakh, raising the number of such cases in the region to 15