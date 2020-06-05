259,029 families given financial aid: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that over three billion rupees have so far been distributed among 259,029 deserving families in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that over three billion rupees have so far been distributed among 259,029 deserving families in the district.

He shared the information during his surprise visit to various Ehsaas centres, here on Friday.

He said that financial aid was being provided to deserving families at 20 Ehsaas centres, set up in various parts of the district.

He said that anti-coronavirus measures were being imp[lamented at the Ehsaas centres.