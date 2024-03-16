28 Candidates Submits Nomination Papers For 12 Senate Seats In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A total of 28 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for election to 12 Senate seats in Punjab as the deadline expired on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, 16 candidates submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats. Mohsin Naqvi, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Raja Habibur Rehman, Musadaq Masood Malik, Waleed Iqbal, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Talal Chaudhry were included in the list of candidates for general seats. Additionally, four candidates, including Mustafa Ramday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musaddaq Masood Malik, and Muhammad Aurangzaib, submitted nomination papers for two technocrat seats.
For the two women seats, five candidates including Faiza Ahmad, Anoshay Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Sanam Javed, submitted their nomination papers. Furthermore, three candidates, including Asif Aashiq, Tahir Khalil Sandhu, and Tariq Javed, submitted their nomination papers for one minority seat.
Following the submission deadline, the PEC Punjab will scrutinise the nomination papers, and the process will conclude by March 19, 2024, setting the stage for the next stage of the electoral journey. On March 26, 2024, the eagerly awaited final list of candidates vying for Senate seats will be unveiled, whereas polling for the Senate elections will be held on April 2, 2024.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 plots sealed over illegal commercial use5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders implementation of Negahban Ramazan package15 minutes ago
-
4 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovere15 minutes ago
-
Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies35 minutes ago
-
36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.35 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme40 minutes ago
-
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project40 minutes ago
-
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme54 minutes ago
-
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting55 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan55 minutes ago
-
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt55 minutes ago
-
IGP orders action over violence against women1 hour ago