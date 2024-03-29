28 days: Over 17 million fine imposed on profiteers in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) About Rs. 17,155,000 fine has been imposed in over 28 days (March 1- 28) during the crackdown against profiteers across the division.

The facts were revealed in a meeting with Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood in the chair, through a video link that was organized to review action launched under the price Control Act here Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner and the concerned staff were present on the occasion.

About 206 business points were closed in the aforesaid time period whereas 1865 people were arrested followed by 657 booked under the said violation.

Over 119 magistrates paid a visit to overall 259,186 markets where 24901 violations were discovered.

Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir issued an order to magistrates to visit markets on daily basis. Indiscriminate action must be taken against the self-inflicted hikers, he said.