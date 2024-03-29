28 Days: Over 17 Million Fine Imposed On Profiteers In DG Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) About Rs. 17,155,000 fine has been imposed in over 28 days (March 1- 28) during the crackdown against profiteers across the division.
The facts were revealed in a meeting with Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood in the chair, through a video link that was organized to review action launched under the price Control Act here Friday.
The Deputy Commissioner and the concerned staff were present on the occasion.
About 206 business points were closed in the aforesaid time period whereas 1865 people were arrested followed by 657 booked under the said violation.
Over 119 magistrates paid a visit to overall 259,186 markets where 24901 violations were discovered.
Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir issued an order to magistrates to visit markets on daily basis. Indiscriminate action must be taken against the self-inflicted hikers, he said.
Recent Stories
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Ministry holds meeting with ACASUS to discuss collaboration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa6 minutes ago
-
KPC, Unilever collaborate for capacity building on climate journalism26 minutes ago
-
Encroachers create problems for pedestrians, shoppers in Cantt Bazaar46 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers held46 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life56 minutes ago
-
Qawwali evening featuring Ustad Shahid Ali Khan held at Lok Virsa56 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on gas pilferers in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Kite seller among five held; narcotics, Kites recovered2 hours ago
-
Policeman gunned down in Tank2 hours ago
-
Two minors died after consuming poisonous apples2 hours ago
-
One killed , two injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed by hitting vehicle3 hours ago