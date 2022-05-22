29 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 29 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police also apprehended one court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, two drug dealers and five illegal weapon holders were also held with 380 gram Hashish, three pistols and rounds.

Police have arrested four drivers for over speeding, 14 outlaws held for illegally refilling LPG and another outlaw was also held.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.