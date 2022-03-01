UrduPoint.com

3-day OUP Literature Festival To Begin On March 4

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 10:05 PM

3-day OUP literature festival to begin on March 4

Three-day Karachi Literature Festival, being organized by Oxford University Press-Pakistan (OUP) will begin here from March 4

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Three-day Karachi Literature Festival, being organized by Oxford University Press-Pakistan (OUP) will begin here from March 4.

At Beach Luxury Hotel, the lovers of literature, culture and the arts will finally get the chance to interact with their favourite literary luminaries, celebrities, academics and scholars as KLF returns as a live event after two days.

The theme of this year's KLF is "Separation, Belonging and Beyond: 75 years of Pakistan," informed OUP Managing Director Arshad Saeed Hussain at a press conference here at Karachi Press Club.

He said the three-day event would explore the country's achievements in its Diamond Anniversary year through a variety of thought-provoking panel discussions and book launches, which would be broadcast live around the world on OUP's social media channels, and bring together over 200 national and international speakers.

He said the keynote speeches would be delivered by Victoria Schofield and Zia Mohyeddin at the inauguration, and Sardar Masood Khan and Hanif Kureshi at the concluding session.

There will be over 60 sessions, including 20 book launches (10 in urdu and 10 in English), with speakers from five countries (Pakistan, United Kingdom , United States, New Zealand and France).

The visitors and the online audience would also have the chance to enjoy Urdu and English poetry readings, a qawwali, feature film screening and the first-ever airing of a series of short films, Let's Heal the World, he said.

A total of 7 literary awards for Pakistani authors will be announced at the opening ceremony. The prizes would recognise pioneering work in Urdu prose and poetry, and English fiction, which are sponsored by Getz Pharma. This year, KLF would also celebrating the diversity of languages and cultures across the country by recognising the best books in Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi and Pashto languages. These awards were supported by the Little Book Company.

Arshad Saeed Husain mentioned how the festival would foster an environment of openness, pluralism and intellectual discourse that would mark a refreshing change from the closures and restrictions of the pandemic.

"Our 13th KLF commemorates not only 75 years of Pakistan but also 70 years of OUP's operations in Pakistan," he said. The OUP had been committed to advancing knowledge, learning and progress in Pakistan since 1952 through our high quality educational material and digital resources for schools and higher education institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Film And Movies Education Social Media France Hotel Company Victoria Progress Oxford United Kingdom United States Zia Mohyeddin Sardar Masood Khan March Event From Best Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt doing all to protect masses from negative eff ..

Govt doing all to protect masses from negative effects of imported inflation: Pr ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rakhshan reviews security arrangement ..

Commissioner Rakhshan reviews security arrangements for health workers

24 minutes ago
 Ghana, Nigeria to fly home citizens stranded by Uk ..

Ghana, Nigeria to fly home citizens stranded by Ukraine crisis

25 minutes ago
 POF country's highly impressive, largest ordnance ..

POF country's highly impressive, largest ordnance manufacturing setup: Dr Moeed

25 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce technology to improve judicial s ..

Govt to introduce technology to improve judicial system: Dr Farogh Naseem

30 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah included in team for Rawalpindi Test

Naseem Shah included in team for Rawalpindi Test

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>