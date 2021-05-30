3-day virtual course on data analysis concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A three-day course on data analysis in performance auditing was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore, virtually via Zoom under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

This course was actively attended by 29 officers across the country, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The purpose of course was to enhance the analytical skills of participants and to sharpen their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing. The contents of the course were concepts and techniques about social benefit and costs, financial and economic analysis, time value of money, concept of compounding and discounting, VPN & IRR their application and importance in data analysis.