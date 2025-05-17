Senator Rubina Khalid visits family of PAF Martyr Mohammad Ayaz, pays tribute to his sacrifice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Senator Rubina Khalid met with the family of Pakistan Air Force's martyred Radar Technician, Mohammad Ayaz on Saturday who embraced martyrdom in last week’s cowardly Indian attack on Sargodha Airbase.

She extended her heartfelt condolences to his father, mother and widow, and paid rich tribute to the martyr’s supreme sacrifice.

In a deeply emotional moment, Senator Rubina Khalid showed affection and tenderness to the martyr’s young son, Mohammad Hasheer.

Holding the child's hand lovingly, she offered prayers and affection—an expression of national reverence for the bravery of his late father.

“All Pakistanis proudly salute the unparalleled courage of our officers and soldiers who lay down their lives for the dignity and sovereignty of the nation,” she said.

Expressing solidarity and compassion, Senator Khalid prayed for a bright future for the children of Shaheed Mohammad Ayaz and honored the family of a true national hero.