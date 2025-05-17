National unity above all, urges PM’s Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said that personal and political gains must be set aside for the greater national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political stability and national unity are essential for Pakistan’s progress.

He asserted that dialogue should not be conditional or personality-driven, but purely focused on the well-being of the country.

“The purpose of talks should be Pakistan, not any individual,” he said, adding that the PML-N has always promoted unity and supported meaningful dialogue.

Responding to a question, he said that the credit for Pakistan’s nuclear tests goes to Nawaz Sharif, who served as Prime Minister three times and earned international recognition for the country.

He noted that every major development project in Pakistan is linked to Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.