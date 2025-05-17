National Unity Above All, Urges PM’s Coordinator
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said that personal and political gains must be set aside for the greater national interest.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that political stability and national unity are essential for Pakistan’s progress.
He asserted that dialogue should not be conditional or personality-driven, but purely focused on the well-being of the country.
“The purpose of talks should be Pakistan, not any individual,” he said, adding that the PML-N has always promoted unity and supported meaningful dialogue.
Responding to a question, he said that the credit for Pakistan’s nuclear tests goes to Nawaz Sharif, who served as Prime Minister three times and earned international recognition for the country.
He noted that every major development project in Pakistan is linked to Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National unity above all, urges PM’s Coordinator1 minute ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits family of PAF Martyr Mohammad Ayaz, pays tribute to his sacrifice11 minutes ago
-
India failed militarily, politically and diplomatically: Irfan Siddiqui31 minutes ago
-
Operation Banyanum Marsoos united the nation, says Punjab Governor at Convocation31 minutes ago
-
Modi’s anti-Pakistan agenda backfired globally: Rana Sanaullah31 minutes ago
-
Four persons die in separate accidents in Hyderabad41 minutes ago
-
PM Advisor Rana Sanaullah visits to AJK41 minutes ago
-
CM makes history by disbursing Rs 61 billion to 100,000 beneficiaries41 minutes ago
-
Arab summit kicks off in Baghdad51 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Afzal visits house of martyred child to offer condolences51 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif phones Iranian President1 hour ago
-
CM message on World Telecommunication & Information Society Day1 hour ago