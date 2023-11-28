3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers and criminals arrested three accused and recovered 670 grams of heroin in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers and criminals arrested three accused and recovered 670 grams of heroin in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan conducted various operations against the criminal elements in different areas.

During the operation, police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Shafi and recovered 305 grams of heroin from him, and another drug dealer Parvez Saleem with 365 grams of heroin, both accused are the residents of Rangpur.

Meanwhile, another accused Noorullah son of islam Badshah resident of Kot Jai was arrested who involved in illegal activities.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.