3 smugglers held; 24kg hashish recovered

Local police arrested three smugglers in separate raids and recovered 24 kilograms of Hashish from their possession, police said on Tuesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Local police arrested three smugglers in separate raids and recovered 24 kilograms of Hashish from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Safdar police DG Khan had conducted operations in line with the ongoing crackdown against narcotics smugglers ordered by District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal.

Those arrested included Ali Raza, Zaheer Abbas and Musa Khan.

SHO Safdar Muhammad Younis said that his team would continue operations against the criminals.